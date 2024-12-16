The WNBA announced on Monday that the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream will play a regular-season game in Vancouver on August 15, 2025.

This will be the first regular-season game played outside of the United States. The WNBA granted its first team based outside the U.S. to Toronto this year, making it the 14th franchise in the league. The Tempo, along with the Portland franchise also awarded this year, will hit the court for the 2026 season, while fellow expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, will make their debut in 2025.

“The WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine has been a tremendous opportunity to grow our league’s footprint, and we look forward to hosting the first-ever international regular season game with the Seattle Storm’s return to Canada to face the Atlanta Dream," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement. "As we prepare to establish permanent roots in Canada with a Toronto franchise, this game and our year-round engagement efforts are a nod to the incredible momentum around women’s basketball in Canada.”

The Dream made the playoffs for the second straight year in 2024 but were swept in the first round by the eventual champion New York Liberty.

Atlanta's roster features one of the four Canadians in the league in Mississauga, Ont.'s Laeticia Amihere, who appeared in 16 games for the Dream last season.

“This is a monumental moment for the WNBA, and we are honored that the league chose the Dream to participate in the first regular-season game outside the U.S.," said Dream president Morgan Shaw Parker. "We look forward to showcasing our amazing athletes on a global stage in Vancouver. Members of our team have competed internationally, and now they will be doing so wearing Dream colors and representing the city of Atlanta.”

The Storm qualified for the playoffs in 2024 after missing the year prior but were swept by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. Seattle also played in the preseason contest in Edmonton in May, defeating Canada's Kia Nurse and the Los Angeles Sparks.

This is the fifth WNBA game that will be played internationally, having previously played in Edmonton (2024), Toronto (2023), Manchester, England (2011) and Monterrey, Mexico (2004).