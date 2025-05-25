SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points, Erica Wheeler added season highs of 21 points and seven assists, and Seattle beat the Las Vegas Aces 102-82 on Sunday for the Storm’s third straight win.

Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor scored 12 points apiece for Seattle (3-1). Skylar Diggins added 10 points and eight assists.

The Storm made 11 of their first 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored 34 first-quarter points — the second-highest scoring quarter in the WNBA this season — with 12 assists on 13 baskets. Ogwumike scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added four rebounds and four assists as Seattle took a 14-point lead.

The Storm shot 60% (42 of 70) from the field, made 8 of 16 from 3-point range and finished with 32 assists — third most in franchise history.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (2-2) with 15 points. Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young scored 14 apiece and rookie Elizabeth Kitley — who entered game with two points this season — added 11 points.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Nia Coffey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Allisha Gray also scored 18 and Atlanta beat Connecticut.

Atlanta led 48-43 four minutes into the second half then took control with a 15-5 run to finish the third quarter. Gray had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists through three quarters.

Connecticut managed only seven points in the fourth and finished at 31% shooting.

Maya Caldwell added 12 rebounds and six assists and Rhyne Howard had 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (3-2). Gray had seven rebounds and three assists.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun (0-4) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 11 each.

Atlanta shot 41% and had a 52-34 rebounding advantage.

Atlanta missed nine of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter but still led 21-16.

Charles made back-to-back baskets to give Connecticut a 28-27 lead midway through the second quarter. Atlanta led 34-33 with a minute remaining in the half before Coffey hit a 3-pointer for a 37-33 Atlanta lead at the break.

Gray entered averaging 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, and she has helped Atlanta weather a series of injuries. Offseason acquisition Brittney Griner missed Sunday’s game with a knee injury, rookie Te-Hina Paopao was out with a facial injury sustained in the team’s win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday, and Jordin Canada as yet to play while she recovers from a knee injury.

MERCURY 68, MYSTICS 62

PHOENIX (AP) — Monique Akoa Makani scored 13 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and Phoenix defeated Washington.

Phoenix took its final lead when Akoa Makani buried a 3-pointer to make it 64-62 near the one-minute mark. She added two free throws with 14 seconds left and Alyssa Thomas finished it off with a pair from the line 11 seconds later.

The Mercury’s closing run came after Kiki Iriafen’s bucket gave Washington a 58-52 lead with 4:23 remaining. The Mystics did not make a another shot, converting only four free throws down the stretch.

Washington had 27 turnovers, but Phoenix only turned them into 14 points. Washington had a slight edge in field goal percentage.

Satou Sabally had 12 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix (3-1) and Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Sonia Citron led Washington (2-3) with 14 points. Iriafen had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Brittney Sykes scored 10 points. Iriafren had seven turnovers and Citron had six. Sykes was 1 for 13 from the field.