SEATTLE -- — Gabby Williams scored 18 points including a 3-pointer with 6:10 remaining to put the Seattle Storm up for good in a 79-65 win against the Connecticut Sun on Friday night.

Williams' shot gave the Storm (13-8) a 63-62 lead and started a 19-3 game-ending run. The Storm outscored the Sun 24-13 in the fourth quarter.

Nneka Ogwumike chipped in 16 points while Skylar Diggins and Ezi Magbegor each added 14 points for Seattle.

Tina Charles led Connecticut (3-17) with 20 points. Saniya Rivers had 12 points while Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan scored 10 each.

The strong finish was needed considering the Storm got off to a slow start. Seattle trailed 16-10 after the first quarter thanks to a sloppy shooting. The Storm converted just 23.5% of their shots in the opening frame while Connecticut forward Charles scored eight of her 20 points in the quarter.

The Storm chipped away at their deficit, and even took a 29-28 lead at the 1:57 mark in the second quarter on a 14-foot jump shot from Erica Wheeler. The teams traded the lead for much of the second and third quarters before Seattle pulled away in the fourth.

Up next

The Sun continue with their quick road trip on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Storm, meanwhile, will continue their homestand on Sunday when they host the Washington Mystics