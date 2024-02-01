The Seattle Storm have signed free agent guard Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The 33-year-old made the announcement on her social media accounts. Diggins-Smith will join former Notre Dame teammate Jewell Loyd.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to coach Skylar, one of the best point guards in the history of our game,” said Storm head coach Noelle Quinn. “Skylar is an ultimate competitor, elite playmaker, and excellent defender. Adding Skylar to our dynamic backcourt will immediately elevate our roster as we continue this next chapter of Storm basketball.”

Diggins-Smith, 33, last played in the WNBA in 2022 with the Phoenix Mercury, where she averaged 19.7 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists in 30 games played. She missed the 2023 season after giving birth to her second child.

The third overall pick by the Tulsa Shock at the 2013 WNBA Draft, Diggins-Smith is a six-time WNBA All-Star with four All-WNBA First Team honours.

The South Bend, Ind., native helped the United States win Olympic gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

In nine WNBA seasons, she has played in 252 career games, averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and five assists split between the Shock/Dallas Wings and Mercury.

“Joining the Seattle Storm is the ideal next step in my basketball journey. The organization's dedication to its players and the progression of the league is commendable,” said Diggins-Smith. “I'm laser-focused for the upcoming season. Stepping onto the court alongside Jewell, benefiting from the leadership of Noelle Quinn and feeling the energy of the Seattle Storm fans is a combination that I am confident will lead to success.”