Ottawa Senators forward Derick Brassard needed the help of teammates to get off the ice after he fell awkwardly late in the second period of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the nation's capital.

Derick Brasard being helped off the ice. That didn't look good. Appears to be an ankle injury #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 31, 2023

Ottawa later announced that he would not return to the game.

The play happened when Brassard was going after a loose puck near the Flyers' net and got tangled up with goalie Felix Sandstrom before falling to the ice, appearing to injure his lower right leg or ankle.

Shane Pinto scored a power-play goal on the play.

Brassard, a 35-year-old native of Quebec, is in his second stint with the Sens, recording 13 goals and 10 assists over 61 games in 2022-23. He also played in Ottawa from 2016 to 2018.

The NHL veteran has played 16 seasons in the NHL, makings stops with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and Senators.