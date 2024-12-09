Sennecke added to Canada's selection camp roster; Cowan (precautionary) won't participate

Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke was added to Team Canada's World Junior selection camp roster on Monday.

Sennecke, selected third overall in June's NHL draft, has 21 goals and 44 points in 26 games with the Oshawa Generals this season. The 18-year-old centre had 27 goals and 68 points in 63 games last season.

Hockey Canada also announced Monday that London Knights forward Easton Cowan will attend selection camp, but will not participate for precautionary reasons.

Cowan exited Friday's loss to the Generals with an injury after extending his regular-season point streak to an OHL-record 56 games. He was shaken up after a collision with Zack Sandhu of the Generals.

Cowan, 19, has 15 goals and 28 points in 20 games with the London Knights this season. Selected 28th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023 draft, Cowan had a goal and an assist in five games with Canada at the tournament last year.

Hosting the tournament in Ottawa, Canada will play its first game of the 2025 World Juniors on Boxing Day against Finland.