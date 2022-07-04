Free agent centre Serge Ibaka has agreed to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ibaka was acquired by the Bucks from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a four-team trade that also included the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

The 32-year-old averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks in 19 games with Milwaukee last season. In 54 total games with the Clippers and Bucks last season, Ibaka averaged 6.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 0.7 blocks.