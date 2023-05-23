Sergei Bobrovsky has the Florida Panthers on the verge of their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in franchise history.

The veteran Russian goalie has been nearly unbeatable during Florida's improbable postseason run this spring and is coming off a 32-save shutout Sunday night to give the Panthers a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Easter Conference Final.

“We're happy with the ‘W,’ we're happy with the win, but the next game is going to be a big game,” Bobrovsky said after the win.

Bobrovsky, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2013 and 2017 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, had one of the worst regular seasons in his career in 2022-23, posting a 24-20-3 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

The 34-year-old, who is in the fifth season of a massive seven-year, $70 million contract, wasn't even the No. 1 starter heading into their opening round series against the top-seeded Boston Bruins, who set an NHL record for regular season wins.

However, with Alex Lyon struggling, Bobrovsky took over between the pipes in Game 4. It didn't get off to a good start with the Bruins winning 6-2 to take a 3-1 series lead.

Then everything changed.

Bobrovsky has since posted a 9-1 record and owns a sparkling 2.15 GAA with a .935 SV and appears to be a prime candidate to win the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Panthers can capture five more wins for their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Is Sergei Bobrovsky the frontrunner for the Conn Smythe Trophy? #TSNHockey analyst Dave Poulin (@djpoulin20) joins @JayOnrait to discuss. pic.twitter.com/BdL88tnJ41 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 23, 2023

“He's been incredible, all playoffs long,” Panthers forward Sam Bennett said of Bobrovsky after Sunday's Game 3 win.

Bobrovsky is only getting better, stopping the last 67 shots he's faced, including 110 of the last 111.

Sergei Bobrovsky has now stopped 67 consecutive shots and 110 of his last 111 faced. pic.twitter.com/HDQimpsRKh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 23, 2023

Florida's run has been similar to their first Stanley Cup appearance in 1996, which was just the franchise’s third season in the NHL.

The Panthers entered that year's postseason with just 92 points, the same number of points they had this season as the eighth seed. Like Bobrovsky, John Vanbiesbrouck was stellar in net, posting a 2.25 GAA and a .932 SV over 22 playoff games as the Panthers' run ended with a four-game sweep by the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

Let's take a closer look at Bobrovsky's numbers this postseason and how they've steadily improved.

Round 1 - Boston Bruins (4-3 series win)

Record: 3-1 over five appearances

Shots Against: 156

Goals Allowed: 17

GAA: 3.94

SV: .891

Shutouts: 0

Round 2 - Toronto Maple Leafs (4-1 series win)

Record: 4-1

Shots Against: 174

Goals Allowed: 10

GAA: 1.89

SV: .943

Shutouts: 0

Round 3 - Carolina Hurricanes (3-0 series lead)

Record: 3-0

Shots Against: 135

Goals Allowed: 3

GAA: 0.69

SV: .978

Shutouts: 1