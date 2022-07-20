Phillips says he’d trade for Soto and go ‘all in’ if he were Blue Jays

Sergio Romo's brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays is over.

The team announced Wednesday that Romo has cleared outright waivers and elected free agency after being designated for assignment last week.

Romo began the season with the Seattle Mariners but was cut loose after 17 appearances. He debuted with the Jays on July 1 and pitched in a total of six games, going 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA. His ERA sits at 7.50 in 23 combined appearances in 2022.

The right-hander spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants, recording 38 saves and making the National League All-Star team in 2013. He also helped the Giants win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The Brawley, Calif., native has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins during his MLB career which began all the way back in June of 2008.