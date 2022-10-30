The Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday that defenceman Seth Jones will miss their game against the Minnesota Wild and is expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks with a thumb injury. 

The 28-year-old Texas-born blueliner is in his second year with the Blackhawks after he was traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets, whom he played six seasons for (2015-20). Prior to his time in Columbus, Jones was drafted with the fourth-overall pick by the Nashville Predators and played there for three seasons (2013-15). 

Through eight games played this season, Jones has recorded four assists and leads all Blackhawks' skaters in time-on-ice with 25:14 minutes per game. 