HAMILTON — Seth Small's 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game earned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats an exciting 30-27 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on a windy Friday night.

Small's boot, his fifth of the CFL contest, capped a 45-yard, six-play drive into a brisk 30-kilometre wind that blew consistently throughout the night. It was engineered by backup Matt Shiltz, who had a key 25-yard run on the drive.

Hamilton (7-10) moved ahead of Saskatchewan (6-10) in the battle for the third and final East Division playoff spot. The Roughriders take on the Calgary Stampeders (10-6) on Saturday night.

Regardless of what the Riders do, though, Hamilton can clinch the third playoff seed with a win next week in Ottawa. The Redblacks, who were eliminated from post-season contention with the loss, are 0-8 this season at TD Place.

Ottawa's Caleb Evans set a single-season CFL record for most rushing TDs by a quarterback. He ran for two scores, giving him 15 before a Tim Hortons Field sellout of 24,062 spectators.

Evans broke the CFL record of 14 set in 1991 by B.C.'s Doug Flutie and later tied in 2018 by Toronto's James Franklin.

Ottawa did all of its scoring with the wind — 21 points in the second, six in the fourth. Hamilton managed just 13 points with the advantage but had 14 points going against the brisk breeze in the final frame.

Dane Evans put Hamilton ahead 24-21 just 22 seconds into the fourth. After scoring on a two-yard run, Evans found Tyler Ternowski on the two-point convert but left the game later in the quarter with a hand injury following an 11-yard run.

Evans' TD was set up by Cedric Wilcots II's sack-strip of Ottawa quarterback Nick Arbuckle that gave Hamilton possession at the Ottawa 29-yard line late in the third. Lewis Ward's 36-yard field goal at 3:48 tied the score 24-24.

Small's 27-yard field goal at 8:52 put Hamilton ahead 27-24 before Ward made it 27-27 with a 51-yard field goal at 13:17.

Small's 38-yard field goal at 13:13 of the third pulled Hamilton to within 21-16.

Brandin Dandridge had the other TD for Ottawa. Ward kicked the converts and a field goal.

Evans scored both Hamilton's touchdown. Small added the converts.

Ottawa was more productive with the wind en route to its 21-13 halftime advantage. The Redblacks did all of their damage offensively in the second after Hamilton scored 10 of its points in the first.

Evans' one-yard run at 10:25 of the second — he punted the ball after scoring his record-setting TD — at 10:25 gave Ottawa a 21-10 advantage. Small hit from 23 yards out at 13:02 to round out the first-half scoring.

Dandridge put Ottawa ahead 14-10 at 3:38. He scored on a 51-yard return after stripping Hamilton receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. following a 15-yard reception.

It came shortly after Evans' two-yard TD run pulled Ottawa to within 10-7 at 2:44 to finish a 10-play, 81-yard march on the Redblacks' first possession with the wind.

Hamilton opened the game with the breeze at its back after Ottawa won the toss and deferred. The Ticats had a lost fumble, punt and missed 53-yard field goal attempt on their first three possessions before Small opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal at 8:05.

Evans put Hamilton ahead 10-0 with a one-yard run on third down at 13:15, ending a nine-play, 74-yard drive.

Hamilton came into the contest tied with Saskatchewan (6-10) for the third and final East Division spot. The Riders are fourth in the West and can only make the playoffs as a crossover team.

But Hamilton gained the upper hand on Saskatchewan on Oct. 7 with an 18-14 home victory. That gave the Ticats control of their playoff destiny as a sweep of the home-and-home with Ottawa would give them third regardless of what the Riders did the rest of the way.

Saskatchewan hosts Calgary (10-6) on Saturday night before the two teams return to Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 29. The Riders must not only beat the Stampeders twice but required Ottawa to beat the Ticats in order to make the post-season.

Ottawa has lost four of its last five games but is 1-1 under interim head coach Bob Dyce. The Redblacks are 0-8 at home this season, however they've won four of their last five road contests, their best run since winning five of six in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.