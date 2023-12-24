Seven Canadian NHL team prospects to watch at World Juniors

For fans of Canada’s NHL teams, this year’s World Juniors is a big opportunity to watch their team’s best prospects playing on one of the biggest stages the game has to offer.

Coverage of the 2024 World Juniors begins on Boxing Day with Slovakia vs. Czechia at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The United States and Sweden are gold-medal favourites with a rematch of the 2022 U18 championship game a distinct possibility with many players from those teams returning from that tournament.

Here are seven Canadian NHL team prospects to watch in Gothenburg.

Lane Hutson – United States (Canadiens)

Since being drafted 62nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022, Hutson has done everything to prove the organization was right to take a chance on the undersized defenceman.

Now 5-foot-10, Hutson has eight goals and 20 points in 15 games with Boston University this season. This comes after a dominant rookie season in 2022-23, where he scored 15 goals with 48 points in 39 games.

He was named an associate captain for Team USA.

“He could end up being the best defenceman in the tournament,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “There is no stage too big for Lane Hutson. He’s brilliant; emanates from his head to his hands into his feet.”

As an 18-year-old in last year’s tournament, Hutson had one goal and three assists to help the Americans win bronze. He has skated in nine games for the United States at the World Championships in the spring, scoring twice with four assists.

Samuel Honzek – Slovakia (Flames)

Honzek’s World Junior tournament was cut short last year after sustaining a skate cut to his left calf that caused him to be out of action for two months.

It didn’t prevent the Calgary Flames from drafting the Trencin, Slovakia native 16th overall in June‘s draft after he scored 23 goals with 56 points in 43 games with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants in 2022-23.

However, injury struck again during training camp, as Honzek suffered a lower-body injury in an NHL preseason game on Oct. 4 that caused him to miss the first two months of the season. He made his season debut for the Giants on Dec. 1 and had three goals and eight points in five games.

Now in his third World Junior tournament, he was chosen as an associate captain for Slovakia.

“Samuel is big, strong,” said Button. “He’s an equal playmaker and goal scorer. His abilities to push inside the dots to push to the net not only gives him, if he sees the opening, he’s going to drive the puck to the net.

“But if the opening isn’t there, it’s going to create openings elsewhere. So his playmaking skills and goal scoring work hand in hand. He can exploit those opportunities either way.”

Filip Mesar – Slovakia (Canadiens)

Like Honzek, Mesar is returning for his third World Juniors for Slovakia and will wear an ‘A’.

Mesar, who was drafted 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022, is off to a hot start in his second Ontario Hockey League season with the Kitchener Rangers. In 20 games this season, he has 13 goals and 32 points.

“One of their most skilled players,” said Button of Mesar. “Filip is going to be counted upon to provide offence and he’s capable. This is his third World Junior tournament. To be able to get in there and be a leader and be able to provide offence, it’s really, really significant.”

Mesar also skated in two games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket earlier this season, recording one assist.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki – Sweden (Canucks)

After a down season offensively in 2022-23, Lekkerimaki has rebounded this season.

Drafted 15th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2022, the 19-year-old has 10 goals and 16 points in 24 games with Orebro in the Swedish Hockey League.

At last year’s World Juniors, he had one goal and four points in seven games as Sweden finished fourth. At the 2022 tournament, he helped Sweden win bronze.

“Offensively gifted, he’s got a really strong, deceptive shot,” said Button of Lekkerimaki. “He’s quick, he’s fast. If you take away the shot, he can make plays. He led the U18 tournament in 2022, when Sweden won the gold medal, in scoring. He’s a frontline player for Sweden.”

At the 2022 U18s, Lekkerimaki had five goals and 15 points in six games as he helped Sweden win its second title at the tournament.

Tom Willander – Sweden (Canucks)

Another Canucks first-rounder, Vancouver snagged the defenceman 11th overall in June’s draft after a strong 2022-23 season with Rogle BK J20 in Sweden.

As a rookie this season with Boston University, Willander has three goals and eight points in 15 games this season.

“He’s like Charlie McAvoy in my view,” said Button. “He’s robust. He’s going to be a factor in some many different areas. Big minutes, hard defensively, good offensively, in transition. Him and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are going to be linchpins on that blueline.”

At the 2023 U18s, he had three goals and eight points in seven games as Sweden earned silver.

Tomas Hamara – Czechia (Senators)

A third-round pick (87th overall) by the Ottawa Senators in 2022, Hamara is skating in his second OHL season.

On Nov. 11, he was traded from the Kitchener Rangers to the Brantford Bulldogs. In 32 games split between the two teams, he has one goal and 11 points.

The Prague native is skating in his World Juniors for Czechia after helping the team earn silver in last year’s tournament.

“He’s more to the offensive side of the game with respect to jumping into the attack. He’s a real good skater,” said Button of Hamara. “He’s bold.”

Rutger McGroarty – United States (Jets)

A punctured lung and fractured rib suffered in mid-November put McGroarty’s tournament in jeopardy, but he has healed enough to play and was named captain for the United States.

Taken 14th overall by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2022 NHL Draft, McGroarty has six goals and 18 points in 13 games with the University of Michigan this season.

At the 2022 U18s, he helped the Americans earn silver and took home bronze at last year’s World Juniors after notching seven points in seven games.

“Rutger simply put, is the heartbeat of the team,” said Button. “He is the model of ‘I’m here for one reason: to win. I’m here to show you how to win. I’m here to lead the way in winning.’

“He’s a dyed-in-the-wool competitor. There’s players that compete and there’s players who love competing. Rutger is that player.”