Seven drivers battle for World Championship title in Formula E's showdown at Hankook London E-Prix

LONDON, UK. July 17, 2024 - The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend for the double-header season finale, for Rounds 15 and 16 of its highly competitive tenth season. The Hankook London E-Prix will take place July 20-21, at the ExCeL London.

After a thrilling tenth season of the all-electric single-seater series, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to London for the double-header season finale. With seven drivers still in contention for the title, this final showdown will crown the ultimate champion in the intensely competitive ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

As the Championship headed to Portland for Rounds 13 and 14, current Drivers’ Championship leader, Jaguar TCS Racing's Nick Cassidy had a mathematical chance of securing the title. However, two non-point finishes tightened the race, bringing his rivals closer than ever.

After Cassidy’s teammate Mitch Evans secured third place in Round 14 and Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche maintained fourth despite damage, only 12 points now separate them from the leading Cassidy. Wehrlein’s teammate António Félix da Costa’s three consecutive wins also put him in contention, as the top two teams head to London for the double-header finale.

The current top-seven drivers in the Championship standings are as follows, all still in with a chance to win:

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing - 167 points

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing - 155 points

Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche - 155 points

António Félix da Costa, TAG Heuer Porsche - 134 points

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E - 131 points

Jean-Éric Vergne, DS PENSKE - 129 points

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E - 122 points

Beyond the Drivers' title, the Teams' Championship is also at stake. Jaguar TCS Racing leads with 322 points, but TAG Heuer Porsche is closing in with 289 points. These teams are also crucial in the inaugural race for the Manufacturers' Trophy, where Porsche leads with 407 points, followed closely by Jaguar with 388.

In 2023, Formula E made its third appearance at the ExCeL London, following previous UK E-Prix events at Battersea Park in 2015 and 2016. A sold-out crowd witnessed home hero Jake Dennis clinch the World Championship title in spectacular fashion, winning a three-lap sprint to the finish after a Safety Car. This was both Andretti’s and Dennis’ first World Championship title in Formula E.

The 2024 London E-Prix holds significant weight following last year’s dramatic conclusion, as Jake Dennis secured the Drivers' World Championship in the penultimate race on 213 points, leaving Mitch Evans in second with 176 points, unable to challenge Dennis in the final round of the season. This weekend, Evans will be determined to redeem himself, sitting second in the championship standings once again, this time, behind his teammate, Nick Cassidy. Both drivers will be vying for the title they narrowly missed last year, aiming to bring glory to Jaguar TCS Racing on home soil.

Rounds 15 and 16 of the 2024 Hankook London E-Prix start at 17:00 local time on Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21.

THE INDOOR-OUTDOOR CHALLENGE OF THE EXCEL LONDON CIRCUIT

The London ExCeL Circuit offers a unique challenge with its blend of indoor and outdoor sections. The track begins indoors on a silky-smooth surface, providing excellent grip for the drivers. After navigating a quick succession of corners, the pack heads outside, immediately encountering a strip of slippery metal before transitioning to the highly abrasive asphalt surrounding the exhibition centre.

The outdoor section of the circuit features a flowing set of chicanes, perfect for passing opportunities. Following the chicanes, drivers face a quick run down to a twisty set of curves before heading back up into the main hall to complete the lap.

This transition from indoors to outdoors introduces changes in surface and elevation, as well as a shift in lighting, making it a challenging yet thrilling experience for the drivers.

The track layout remains unchanged from 2023, retaining its 2.08km length and 20 turns. The ATTACK MODE activation area is strategically placed on the outside of Turn 16, adding another layer of excitement and strategy to the race.

The London ExCeL Circuit is a testament to the unique and dynamic nature of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and the perfect setting to see the Championship go down the wire.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS

The GEN3 era nears its final showdown. The competition has been fierce, with eight different race winners so far this season. 14 drivers have climbed the podium, and seven different teams are currently represented in the top 10 of the Drivers' standings.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its final two rounds, the current driver standings are as follows: Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing leads the pack, followed closest by teammate Mitch Evans. The pair will be looking for redemption following last year’s season finale, where they both finished with only two points between them as well as being the closest competitors for Jake Dennis’ title.

Jaguar’s closest rivals Pascal Wehrlein sits in third, with teammate António Félix da Costa closely behind for TAG Heuer Porsche. Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, DS PENSKE’s Jean-Éric Vergne and last year’s defending champion Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E Team) round out the top seven.

Tokyo E-Prix winner Maximillian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing sits in eighth, followed by Robin Frijns of Envision Racing following his double-podium results in Portland. The other DS PENSKE machine of Stoffel Vandoorne completes the top ten.

Live Canadian coverage of the 2024 Hankook London E-Prix airs on TSN and TVA Sports

Full details with further updates on where to watch, including information for all territories worldwide, can be found at: fiaformulae.com/watch

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

