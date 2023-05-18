Manchester City and Arsenal are represented by two players each in the race for Premier League Player of the Year.

The league announced a seven-player shortlist on Thursday with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne of City up for the honour against the Gunners' Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

The four are joined by Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier.

Haaland, 22, has smashed the Premier League goals record in his first season in England after a move from Borussia Dortmund. In 33 games, the Norway striker has 36 league goals.

The 31-year-old De Bruyne is one of only four players and the only active competitor to have won the award on two occasions, claiming the honour last season and in 2020. The Belgium midfielder is in elite company alongside Gunners icon Thierry Henry and United greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

Saka, 21, has been Arsenal's Player of the Season in back-to-back years and was named England Men's Player of the Year in 2022. The talented winger has 13 goals in 36 games this season.

Haaland's international teammate, the 24-year-old Odegaard, has been the straw that stirs the drink in the Arsenal midfield this season. The Norway midfielder has been named Premier League Player of the Month twice this season.

This season has been a resurgent one for the 25-year-old Rashford. The England forward has a career-high 29 goals across all competitions this season, including 16 in the Premier League.

Kane, 29, posted his sixth 20-plus goal season in 2022-2023 with 27. His goal on Feb. 5 against City made him Spurs' all-time leading scorer, passing Jimmy Greaves. Now on 210 league goals, England striker now trails Alan Shearer by 50 goals for the all-time Premier League record.

Trippier, 32, has been a key player in the Magpies' charge to finish in the top four for the first time since 2003. In his second season at Toon since a move from Atletico, the England defender has made 35 league appearances this season.

The winner of the award will be announced on May 27.