Team Canada comes into the 2025 IIHF men’s world U18 championships looking to win back-to-back gold medals for the first time in tournament history.

It will be a very different team than last year’s squad, as goaltender Jack Ivankovic is the only returning player.

From prospects looking to impress for June’s NHL draft to 2026 draft-eligible players making their U18 debuts, here are seven players to watch for Canada.

The tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday, May 3 in Frisco and Allen, Texas and can be seen live on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Jack Ivankovic, Goalie, Brampton Steelheads

The lone returning player, this is the third time Ivankovic will represent Canada this season.

In August, he backstopped Canada to gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a .967 save percentage and 0.75 goals-against average in four appearances.

He made one start at the World Juniors in Ottawa, stopping 24 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia.

In 2023, he also backstopped Canada White to gold at the U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Last year at the U18s, Ivankovic was the third goaltender behind Carter George and Ryerson Leenders. He is expected to see a heavy workload this time around.

At 5-foot-11, Ivankovic is a smaller goaltender that TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button ranked at No. 37 on his March draft ranking.

“Jack is just a really good goaltender,” said Button. “The only thing he lacks is height. Everything else you want to see in a goaltender, he possesses.”

In his second OHL season, the 17-year-old appeared in 43 games with the Brampton Steelheads, going 25-12-5 with a .903 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average.

Jackson Smith, Defence, Tri-City Americans

Smith is coming off a big sophomore season with the Western Hockey League’s Tri-City Americans.

The 17-year-old defenceman had 11 goals and 54 points in 68 games and added one goal and two assists in the playoffs in a losing effort to the Victoria Royals.

Smith represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August where he had three assists in five games to earn gold.

He also suited up for Team CHL against the USNTDP at the CHL/USA Prospect Challenge.

“He’s an outstanding skater,” said Button. “He’s big, rangy. He’s going to be playing big minutes and he’s going to go in the top half of the NHL Draft. He’s a workhorse blueliner.”

Carson Carels, Defence, Prince George Cougars

One of several 2008-born players on the roster, defenceman Carson Carels had a strong rookie season with the Prince George Cougars.

The 16-year-old had six goals and 35 points in 60 games and four points in seven playoff games in his first WHL season as the Cougars lost to the Portland Winterhawks.

He also helped Canada Red earn silver at the U17 World Hockey Challenge with four assists in four games.

“Carson’s got the ability, the calm, intelligence, IQ, [and] the poise playing the game,” said Button.

Ryan Lin, Defence, Vancouver Giants

Ryan Lin is another WHL rookie defenceman who made a strong first impression this season.

Lin, the sixth-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Draft by Vancouver, had five goals and 53 points in 60 games with the Giants this season. His 48 assists led all WHL rookies in that category.

He represented Canada White at the U17 World Hockey Challenge earlier this season, notching a goal and an assist to win gold.

“Ryan is a dynamic, offensive right-shot D,” said Button.

He projects both Lin and Carels to go early in the 2026 NHL Draft as the WHL is expected to be well represented next year.

“They’re both outstanding,” said Button of the two defencemen. “In my view, top-10 picks next year in the NHL Draft.”

Cameron Schmidt, Right Wing, Vancouver Giants

After notching 31 goals and 58 points in 59 games last season as a rookie, Vancouver Giants winger Cameron Schmidt found a new level this season.

The 18-year-old had 40 goals and 78 points in 61 games this season along with four goals and nine points in five playoff games.

Schmidt helped Canada White win gold with five goals in eight games at the U17s last season, including the overtime winner in the gold-medal game over the United States.

He is the sixth player in Giants franchise history to score 40 or more in a single season.

“Cameron is dynamic,” said Button. “He’s an explosive, offensive player. I think Cameron this year just became so much more of a complete player, rounded out his game in so many different areas. What you watched with Cole Caufield [rounding out his game] this year, I watched with Cameron in junior this year.”

Button ranked Schmidt at No. 9 on his March ranking for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Brady Martin, Centre, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds forward Brady Martin had a breakout season in 2024-25.

The third-overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft by the Greyhounds, Martin had 10 goals and 28 points in 52 games as a rookie.

Martin took his game to new heights this season, scoring 33 goals with 72 points in 57 games. He also had two goals and two assists in five playoff games.

“He runs at high RPMs,” said Button of Martin. “He’s a competitor, he’s in the fight and he’s got good skills. He is relentless in terms of his approach to playing.”

An alternate captain, Martin also represented Team CHL at the Prospect Challenge, scoring one goal in two games.

This will be Martin’s third opportunity to represent Canada. He played for Canada Red at the U17s last season and won gold with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Ryan Roobroeck, Left Wing, Niagara IceDogs

Roobroeck is coming off a dominant second year with the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs this season.

The 17-year-old centre had 41 goals and 87 points in 64 games this season, including three goals and three assists in the playoffs.

The second-overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, Roobroeck’s blend of size and skill has him a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

“He’s big, strong, skilled and hungry, he’s got a [Anze] Kopitar-style game,” said Button. “The beautiful thing about Ryan is you never have to look for him. Wherever the play is, the guts are, where the heartbeat of the game is, he’s right in the middle of it.”