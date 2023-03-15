Several Canadian fighters have been approached about competing on the UFC’s June 10th pay-per-view card according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. A location has not been finalized, but signs are pointing to it being the promotion’s first card in Canada since September of 2019.

Bronsteter reports that if the card is indeed in Canada, a western Canadian city would be the likely destination.

Canadians Marc-Andre Barriault and Jasmine Jasudavicius have both reportedly been added to the card.

The UFC has not held a show in Canada since Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone headlined Fight Night from Rogers Arena in Vancouver on September 14, 2019

Gaethje earned a first-round, TKO victory over Cowboy Cerrone to cap off the card.

UFC president Dana White was asked about a possible return to Canada following UFC 285 earlier in March and he said that the event trended well in the country and that the promotion was working on a return to Canada soon.