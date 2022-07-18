Several members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and their support staff recently tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.

Because the team travelled together across the country, all players, coaches and staff will undergo mandatory testing for the next several days, according to the team.

The Roughriders played the Toronto Argonauts in the Touchdown Atlantic game on Saturday, losing 30-24 at Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., the home of the Acadia University Axemen.

The team says they will not practice on Tuesday, but expect to resume all on-field activities on Wednesday.

The Roughriders are working with the CFL Medical Committee and following all COVID-19 policies and procedures set by the CFL.