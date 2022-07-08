Trail Blazers' Sharpe (shoulder) does not return vs. Pistons in Summer League

Portland Trail Blazers first-round selection and London, Ont. native Shaedon Sharpe left NBA Summer League action against the Detroit Pistons early and would not return, the team announced.

Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 8, 2022

Sharpe, 19, was selected by the Tail Blazers in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2022 NBA Draft. The six-foot-six guard was a five-star recruit who committed to the University of Kentucky Wildcats but did not play.

Sharpe played six minutes and was one-for-three from the field for two points.