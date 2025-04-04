It’s not every day someone has a chance to pass Michael Jordan on a list of NBA achievements.

But that’s exactly what Oklahoma City Thunder forward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can do Friday night if he scores at least 20 points.

The Canadian has scored 20 or more points in 69 consecutive games, a mark that is tied with Jordan for the fourth-longest on the all-time list of consecutive 20-game point games.

Only Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robinson have had longer streaks.

Consecutive 20+ Point Game Streaks Player Streak Length Season(s) Wilt Chamberlain 126 1961-1963 Wilt Chamberlain 92 1963-1964 Oscar Robertson 79 1963-1964



SGA EXPECTED TO PASS JORDAN

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder travel to Houston Friday night to take on the Rockets.

SGA, averaging 32.8 points per game this season, is -2200 to score 20 points.

That number comes with an implied probability of 95.65 per cent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Game Props Prop Line Over Odds Under Odds Points 32.5 +100 -132 Assists 6.5 +124 -166 Rebounds 5.5 +118 -158



HISTORY AGAINST ROCKETS

In 22 games against the Rockets in his career, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.2 points per game.

This year, he has scored at least 29 points in all four games against Houston, and had one of his four 50-point games this season against the Rockets.

The Canadian has scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games against Houston. The last time he was held under 20 by the Rockets was in November 2021.

