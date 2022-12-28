Wright, Bedard give Canada lead over Germany after first period at WJC

Dylan Guenther, Shane Wright, and Connor Bedard each found the back of the net, giving Canada a 3-1 lead over Germany after the first period of their clash at the World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

Guenther opened the scoring at 6:46 of the period, on their second power play of the game, one-timing a cross-crease feed from Connor Bedard past German goaltender Simon Wolf.

Canada came close to extending the lead midway through the period but the goal was waved off as officials had blown the whistle prior to the puck crossing the line.

Germany immediately responded following the goal review, tying the score at 1-1 after Roman Kechter snuck a wrist shot through the five-hole of Thomas Milic.

Wright quickly gave Canada back the lead at 13:21 of the period, finding a loose puck in front of the net and putting home Canada’s second power play goal of the period.

Bedard extended Canada's lead at 17:24 of the period as Guenther found him behind the defence before snapping the breakaway goal past Wolf to give Canada a two-goal cushion heading into the intermission.

Head coach Dennis Williams shook up the lines for Canada’s second game of the world juniors, moving Bedard to the second line to play alongside Joshua Roy and Logan Stankoven. Guenther moved up to the first line with Shane Wright and Brennan Othmann.

Milic got the start after Benjamin Gaudreau was pulled after allowing five goals on 17 shots against Czechia.

Canada looks to bounce back after a disappointing opening-game loss to Czechia, while Germany is also looking for its first win of the tournament, following a 1-0 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.