Having been loaned to Team Canada for the world juniors, Shane Wright is excited by the opportunity to pursue a gold medal on home soil.

"Anytime you can come to a Team Canada event to represent your country, it's not something you can pass up really," Wright told First Up on TSN1050 on Friday.

Selected fourth overall by the Seattle in July's draft, Wright has one goal and two points in eight games with the Kraken this season. He's hoping to lead by example as he prepares for a role Canada's top line alongside top prospect Connor Bedard.

"I have the experience of being an NHL player... and coming back to the World Juniors I want to make sure I can bring those experiences back to the guys here as well," he said.

"I want to make sure I can be a role model for the players here as well. Hopefully I can help lead the team and do whatever I can to help the team get a gold medal."

Wright will be wearing his third different jersey of the season with Canada, having been sent down to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning loan last month. He had four goals in five games with the AHL club.

"I think I'm really getting my stride right now, I think the two weeks in Coachella really helped my confidence and obviously coming back and scoring my first NHL goal gave me a boost of confidence as well," he said.

Having scored his first professional goal at the NHL level, Wright now has his focus set on representing Canada at the highest junior level. The prospect of doing so on home soil is the cherry on top.

"That's probably one of the best feelings in the world, representing your country on the world stage, on home soil as well with your home bench cheering you on, it's really something that's just so special," said Wright.

"For a hockey player anyways, playing these international events on your home soil in front of your home fans is just such a special moment," he added. "We want to make our country proud and win a gold medal for everyone back home so it's definitely really exciting that it's on home soil for sure."

Team 🇨🇦 sticking with the same lines for a third straight practice



Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Schaefer - Bankier - Ostapchuk

Dach



Del Mastro - Zellweger

Allan - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Hinds



Gaudreau

Milic@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/eKZtpCpd4G — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 16, 2022

Wright is also excited about some of the players he is getting a chance to team up with at the tournament. He played alongside Brennan Othmann and Brandt Clarke at the OHL Cup in 2019, where he assisted Othmann's game winner in overtime.

"Two guys I've known for years now and have a lot of chemistry with - me and [Othmann] were on the same line for three years straight in minor hockey so hopefully we get to play together here in this tournament and reignite that chemistry," he said.

Wright was also excited to play alongside Adam Fantilli, a top prospect ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft who plays for the University of Michigan.

"Fantilli is so dynamic, you see him on the ice in games he's so explosive with his skating, his hands, his shot, he's not afraid to throw his body around either. He's a big guy, he's a physical guy, and he's a smart player as well," said Wright.

Wright has relished the opportunity to bond with his teammates, and is hoping to claim consecutive titles for Canada at the tournament for the first time since they rattled off five straight gold medals from 2005-2009.

"I think we've bonded really well. This team's really tight, we've got a really good culture going and a really good group of guys so I'm really excited about the tournament coming up."