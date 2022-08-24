Shaquem Griffin, former Seattle Seahawk, twin brother of Shaquill Griffin and perhaps most famously known as the player with one hand, has retired from the National Football League after four seasons, he announced in The Player's Tribune on Wednesday.

"The time has come for me to retire from professional football," Griffin wrote in the piece titled "Plan A" referring to what he plans to do post-football.

"I know a lot of people might not understand that approach. There are so many guys out there working hard, just hoping for an opportunity, any opportunity, and here I am limiting them. Believe me, I get it. But you have to understand something about me. Football was always Plan B."

Griffin disclosed in his announcement that he plans to join the NFL's Legends Community, a program where retired players help mentor current and former players.

Griffin was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round (141st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft - two rounds following his brother who went to the Seahawks with the 90th-overall pick.

Griffin went on to play three seasons for the Seahawks (2018-20), playing in 46 games along the way. He recorded a career 25 combined tackles, a sack and a defended pass.

Following the 2020 season, the Lakeland, Fla., native was released by the Seahawks and signed with the Miami Dolphins, heading back to his home state of Florida, though he would not make an appearance with them.