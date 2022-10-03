The Indianapolis Colts will be without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Colts ruled out LB Shaquille Leonard for Thursday night’s game vs the Broncos due to a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

The 27-year-old played briefly in his season debut against the Tennessee Titans after missing the past four weeks with an injury. Leonard was ruled out the rest of the game after suffering a concussion after colliding with a teammate.

The Nichols, N.C., native is coming off his second consecutive All-Pro honour and third Pro-Bowl season with the Colts as he tallied 132 combined tackles and three sacks in 2020 and recorded 120 combined tackles and five sacks last season.

In his 2018 rookie season with the Colts, the former second-round pick (36th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, was named to the All-Rookie Team and earned App-Pro honours with a league-best 163 combined tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions.