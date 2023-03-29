SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks signed defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov on Wednesday to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The 25-year-old Knyzhov returned to the Sharks lineup on March 6 after missing nearly two full years with lower-body injuries. He has played nine games for San Jose since returning and scored one goal.

Knyzhov has three goals and eight assists in 68 career games in the NHL.

“We’re excited to keep Nikolai with our group for at least the next two years,” general manager Mike Grier said. “He worked hard to rejoin the team this season and we look forward to watching his game continue to grow.”

The Russian native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in July 2019, following his participation in the team’s prospect development camp.

___

