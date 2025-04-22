Hold on to your hats.

With just over 48 hours to go until the NFL draft, the speculation and rumours are about to run wild.

At the top of the draft it seems we know what to expect with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, a -20000 favourite to be taken by the Tennessee Titans with the first pick of the night.

After that, Colorado Buffalo Travis Hunter is -1350 to go second, and Penn State’s Abdul Carter is -750 to go third.

After that it seems like anything can happen. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s odds to go fourth overall have been on the move, and Colston Loveland’s odds to be the first tight end taken suddenly resemble a race at +250 with Tyler Warren still the favourite at -430.

One year ago the idea of Shedeur Sanders going first overall didn’t seem out of the question, now it seems he might have to wait a few more picks than expected to hear his name called.

Listed as a “Ringer Special” FanDuel has priced Sanders at -245 to “fall” and be selected 15th or later. That number comes with an implied probability of 71.01 per cent.

The 23-year-old is -210 to be the first quarterback selected in the draft after Ward, and only Jackson Dart at +185 has shorter than 12-1 odds in that market.

Sanders is +170 to be a top 10 pick.

MAN OF STEEL

Coming in at +270 the Pittsburgh Steelers have the shortest odds as of Tuesday afternoon to select Sanders.

The odds for Sanders to go to Pittsburgh have been moving in recent days, just last week Sanders was the favourite to be taken ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints, now he’s +170 to go inside the top 10.

The Saints are +380 to draft the quarterback, currently fourth in odds behind the New York Giants (+340) and Cleveland Browns (+350). No other team is shorter than 12-1 in the market.

2025 NFL Draft - Team To Draft Shedeur Sanders Team Today 15-Apr 11-Apr 04-Apr Open Steelers +280 +550 +700 +600 +2500 Giants +340 +360 +500 +180 +155 Browns +350 +600 +700 +410 +350 Saints +380 +130 +105 +450 +800 Rams +1300 +2300 +2200 +1300 +5000 Raiders +1400 +1800 +2100 +1700 +390

Quarterback has been an issue for Pittsburgh since the tail end of Ben Roethlisberger’s career and the team has trotted out five different starters in the three seasons since his retirement.

Pittsburgh is +180 to use their first pick of the draft on a defensive lineman/edge and +230 to select a quarterback. No other option in the market is shorter than 5-1.