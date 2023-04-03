Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings that general manager Kyle Dubas will have a word with the league about officiating decisions on forward Michael Bunting.

Keefe pointed out one instance where Bunting drew a 10-minute misconduct for kicking away Moritz Seider’s stick at the end of a second-period scrum.

Keefe said the decision was in line with recent calls going against his 27-year-old winger.

“Surprised? Based on the way that he’s been officiated of late, no, I’m not surprised at all. So, that’s part of it. But [Bunting] has got to do his best to stay on the line in terms of how he’s been officiated. [Dubas] will deal with that with the league,” Keefe said.

“He eats three cross checks, and he gets taken to the box with it. I don’t know if he had four, five punches to the face in the scrum and he ends up with a 10-minute misconduct. So, it’s tough for him but he’s got to find his way through that. And like I said, Kyle will deal with the other stuff and see what we can get done there, but Bunts has got to be able to stay focused and just keep playing.”

Bunting was handed a two-minute penalty for embellishment earlier in the game.

The Scarborough, Ont., native leads the Maple Leafs in penalty minutes this season with 92 and is tied for eighth in the NHL.

Bunting has 22 goals and 25 assists in 76 games this season, his second with the Leafs.

Leafs await update on Murray

Goaltender Matt Murray exited Sunday’s game after hitting his head on the ice when he was knocked over by Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Raymond lost an edge while skating near the crease, causing him to slide into Murray’s legs. Raymond appeared to check on Murray before the goaltender departed.

“I was told it was mandatory he had to come off the ice,” Keefe told reporters.

The Leafs did not specify the nature of Murray’s injury and he is expected to be evaluated early this week.

Ilya Samsonov came in for the injured Murray, stopping 14 of 16 shots he faced as the Leafs went on to lose 5-2.