Sport Canada did not follow up with Hockey Canada about 2018 sexual abuse allegations

Former NHL forward and sexual abuse survivor Sheldon Kennedy is calling for the resignation of Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and other executives working for the organization in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations involving former players of World Junior teams.

The statement comes a day after Hockey Canada released an "action plan" in attempt to combat similar situations in the future.

"The same people with a new play expecting different results is the definition of insanity," Kennedy said in a statement on Twitter. "I call for the resignation of Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith, his leadership team and the board of directors to resign and step down from their positions immediately. Enough is enough already."

Kennedy, 53, was a victim of sexual abuse by former junior hockey coach Graham James and is now a spokesperson for violence and abuse prevention in hockey. Kennedy is also co-founder of Respect Group, an organization that focuses on the prevention of bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination.

Smith and other Hockey Canada officials will appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Wednesday, facing questioning over their handling of the sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 World Junior team.

Last week, additional allegations were made public involving members of the 2003 World Junior team.