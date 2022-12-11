Sherry Anderson her team from Saskatchewan have done it again.

Team Anderson out of the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon, featuring third Patty Hersikorn, second Brenda Goertzen and lead Anita Silvernagle, won their fifth consecutive Everest Canadian Senior Women’s Curling Championship on Saturday in Yarmouth, N.S., after defeating Quebec's Team Chantal Osborne in the championship game, 7-3.

“It’s freakin’ awesome,” Anderson told Curling Canada after the win. “It feels so good. The girls brought their best. They played really well and just to have the opportunity to be in the final, and now represent Canada, it’s quite an honour.”

Anderson said she's not ready for the streak to end anytime soon.

Congratulations to team Sherry Anderson on winning her 5th Consecutive Canadian Title 💚🏆



As Brett Lang said, “the streak will end, but not today”! 🎉



They will represent team Canada at the 2023 World Senior Curling Championships in Korea in March! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/TGbDAM5n6V — CURLSASK (@CURLSASK) December 10, 2022

“It’s exciting to get on a roll like that,” said Anderson. “It’ll be in the history books for a while, I hope. Maybe we can challenge it next year. Why not? We’ll try our best."

The 58-year-old Anderson captured World Senior titles in 2018 and 2019 and will once again wear the Maple Leaf this spring with the 2023 World Senior Curling Championships taking place from April 22-29 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Anderson also has 10 appearances at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in her career, finishing second in 2002 and third in 1994. She was also the runner-up at the 2001 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials in 2001.

Rajala Wins Men's Title

Ontario's Team Howard Rajala edged Alberta's Team James Pahl in the men's final, 7-6, to capture the first Canadian Senior Championship of his career.

The 60-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., had previously lost in the 2013 and 2017 finals.

“We’re not the type of team to go 11-0 and not lose a single game during the entire event,” Rajala explained. “We know that, so we just keep plugging away. We’ll lose a couple here and there but we’ve got a lot of battle in us.”

Ontario is rounded out by third Rich Moffatt, second Chris Fulton, lead Paul Madden and alternate Phil Daniel.

The province has now won 13 senior men's championships.

Rajala and company will also represent Canada at the worlds in South Korea.