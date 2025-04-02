LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Shiann Darkangelo secured her first PWHL hat trick against her former team and the Ottawa Charge beat the Boston Fleet 4-0 on Wednesday night in the league's last game before a three-week break for the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Ottawa (11-1-4-11) moved past Minnesota for fourth in the standings after securing three points for the second straight game against Boston.

Darkangelo scored a power-play goal 45 seconds into the game when she was left alone in front of the goal to redirect Anna Meixner’s pass between the pads of Aerin Frankel.

Darkangelo added another midway through the second for a 2-0 lead. Ronja Savolainen set up the goal by dropping the puck off to Darkangelo and driving forward to create a gap for the shot.

Darkangelo scored her eighth goal of the season on a one-timer that deflected off the skate of Sydney Bard at 6:29 of the third to cap the scoring.

It was Ottawa’s third hat trick of the season, with the other two from Tereza Vanišová.

Goaltender Gwyneth Philips made her fifth straight start for Ottawa and secured her second shutout during her rookie season.

Emma Söderberg started the third period in goal in place of Frankel.

The Fleet (8-6-4-9) returned to the Tsongas Center for the first time since Mar. 18, losing for just the second time in nine games there this season.

Ottawa defender Zoe Boyd got served a five-minute major and a game misconduct in the third.

___

