The Chicago White Sox have been historically terrible.

There on pace to set the MLB record for the most losses in a single season all-time.

In fact, at this point it would be a surprise if they didn’t.

FanDuel set Chicago’s regular season win total at 61.5.

With just over a month left on their schedule, the under 61.5 wins officially clinched following last night’s loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Unfortunately for the White Sox and their fans, the team must still play out the final stretch.

There’s zero reason to believe it will get better from here.

The expansion New York Mets went 40-120-1 in their inaugural season back in 1962.

After losing four in a row to the Tigers to fall to 4-30 since the All-Star Break, Chicago would need to go 12-18 the rest of the way to avoid matching the Mets for the most losses in one season in MLB history.

FanDuel has the White Sox adjusted in-season win total set at 39.5 this morning, which means that they can exceed expectations the rest of the way and still set a record for the most losses in a single season.

Next up for Chicago is a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers that begins tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In case you are wondering, if you live in the area and you want to watch MLB history unfold, you could find tickets for tonight’s White Sox game as low as $6 USD.

Or you can watch a different type of history unfold elsewhere.

FanDuel has added a “Chasing History” tab in the MLB section of its app to celebrate some of the more positive historical pursuits set to take place over the final month of the regular season.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the overwhelming favourites to win MVP in their respective leagues.

With the MVP awards pretty much locked up, Judge and Ohtani are closing in on a pair of historical milestones as the MLB regular season winds down.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 27th, 2024.

Ohtani, Judge Chasing History As MLB Season Winds Down

Sometimes I like to imagine what would have happened if Ohtani went to the New York Yankees instead of signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.

I also like to imagine that I parlayed Judge and Ohtani to win their respective league MVP awards back in March.

Judge was +700 as the second choice to win AL MVP at FanDuel behind his teammate Juan Soto on Opening Day.

Ohtani was +900 to win NL MVP as the fourth choice behind Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.

At the time, there were questions about Ohtani’s MVP potential knowing that he wouldn’t pitch for the Dodgers.

It’s remarkable to look back on that sentiment now.

After becoming the fastest player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in one season, Ohtani now has his sights set on a pair of exclusive milestones.

Ohtani is +175 to join the 50/50 club at FanDuel.

That number represents a 36.4 per cent implied probability.

It’s already expected that he will become the first player in MLB history to hit 45 home runs and steal 45 bases in a single season.

Ohtani could help Judge and the Yankees with a strong performance in a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that begins tonight.

Ohtani is +360 to hit a home run tonight against the Orioles.

He’s +290 to record a stolen base.

A Same Game Parlay with Ohtani to hit a home run, steal a base, and the Dodgers to win could be found at +2556 at FanDuel this morning.

Keep in mind, that exact SGP cashed when he joined the 40/40 club last week with a walk-off grand slam home run in a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

With superstars like Ohtani and Judge, I’ve learned to expect the unexpected.

New York is two games up on Baltimore for first place in the AL East.

The Yankees are -220 to win the division at FanDuel.

The Orioles are +175 to beat out New York for top spot.

Judge went 1-for-4 with a walk in a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals last night.

He also robbed Andres Chaparro of a home run and turned it into a double-play.

All eyes will be on the Yankees’ slugger tonight.

Judge is just 1-for-8 in his career at-bats against Washington’s scheduled starter Patrick Corbin.

The lone hit was a solo home run.

Judge is +154 to hit a home run tonight at FanDuel.

The AL MVP frontrunner has been red-hot of late with seven home runs in his previous seven games.

Judge is up to 51 home runs in 130 games this season.

He’s currently on pace to break his own American League single-season record with 63 home runs this season.

FanDuel has Judge at -110 to hit 63+ home runs.

That number represents a 52.4 per cent implied probability.

Judge to hit 65+ home runs is +240 at FanDuel.

Judge to hit 70+ home runs is +2700 at FanDuel.

You could also find Judge and Soto to combine for 110+ home runs at +145 at FanDuel this morning.

With the Yankees locked in a race with the Orioles for the AL East title, there’s no reason to expect Judge and Soto to left off the gas in the coming weeks.

Ohtani and the Dodgers can help them out with a win over Baltimore tonight.

Judge and Ohtani have already emerged as the runaway favourites to win their respective league MVP awards with dominant individual seasons.

With baseball’s biggest superstars chasing history as they close in on a pair of unique milestones, it adds another layer of intrigue to the final days of the MLB season.

I’m here for it.

The chase for greatness is on.