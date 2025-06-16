Shohei Ohtani makes his return to the mound Monday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres.

Having not pitched since 2023, Ohtani is expected to be on a limited pitch count this evening, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts referred to Shohei as an “opener.”

Last week, Ohtani finished his rehab with three simulated innings, throwing 44 pitches and seemed to be in full command of his stuff.

"From pitch-to-pitch, he was in command the whole time today." Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior told reporters last week. "You were just sitting back and watching it. There wasn't a whole lot to say. He was doing whatever he wanted with the baseball, with every pitch."

FanDuel set the over/under on the number of strikeouts Ohtani will register tonight at 1.5, and it’s juiced to the under at -146.

Despite the pitch count, the buzz around Ohtani’s return is nearing a fever pitch, and FanDuel has us covered with some props made simply for a two-way star like Ohtani.

Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Shohei Ohtani to Record 1+ Strikeout and Hit a Home Run +290

While he’ll be limited to around 45 pitches, Ohtani has averaged 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in his career, and if he throws two innings, it seems very likely he gets at least one punchout.

If he gets the one strikeout, all eyes will then turn to him at the plate where he projects to get a few at-bats against Dylan Cease, a pitcher he is 5-18 against with two home runs.

In 2023, Ohtani hit a home run in six of the 23 games he pitched in.

Shohei Ohtani to Record 1+ Strikeout, Hit a Home Run and Record a Stolen Base +3200

A home run by the pitcher is one thing, but adding in a stolen base just seems like too much. It truly feels like the stuff of a video game character.

And yet, Ohtani is +3200 to log a strikeout, home run and stolen base Monday night.

If he does it tonight, it’ll be just the second time in his career he records all three stats in the same game, with the first coming August 2023 against Seattle in a 5-3 loss.

Here is a look at the rest of the market