Crosby, Buchnevich and Jones named NHL three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich and Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Crosby, 35, led the NHL in points (11) with four goals and seven assists over four games to lift the Penguins to a 3-1 week.

The two-time Hart Trophy winner posted a pair of four-point nights with two goals and two assists in a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Nov. 17 and a goal and three helpers in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Buchnevich notched three goals and four assists in four games to power the Blues to a perfect week and stretch their winning streak to six games. The 27-year-old Russian capped his week with a career-high four-point night (two goals, two assists) in a 6-2 win over Anaheim on Saturday.

Jones sported a 1.90 goals-against average and .930 save percentage to guide the Kraken to a pair of overtime wins last week.

The 32-year-old Jones, who signed with Seattle in July, has compiled a 9-4-2 record, 2.30 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout through 15 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.