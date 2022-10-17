Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni and Yannick Schwaller continued their red-hot starts to the 2022-23 curling season this weekend with a pair of victories on Tour.

Team Tirinzoni won their third consecutive bonspiel and fourth of the season after capturing the RBC Dominion Securities Western Showdown in Swift Current, Sask.

Coming off an impressive win at the first Grand Slam of season last weekend, the foursome from Aarau, Switzerland dropped their first game in Swift Current before reeling off seven straight to claim the title. They defeated Winnipeg's Team Abby Ackland in the final, 8-1.

The event had a total purse of $45,000.

Tirinzoni, fourth Alina Paetz and new front end duo Briar Hurlimann and Carole Howald are 36-5 on the season and have won 20 of their last 21 matches.

Team Tirinzoni have won three straight World Women's Curling Championships.

At the Stroud Sleeman Cashspiel in Innisfil, Ont., Team Schwaller added to their solid start with an 8-4 win over Ontario's Team Pat Ferris in the final.

The Geneva foursome of Schwaller, fourth Benoit Schwartz, second Sven Michel and lead Pablo Lachat have now won three bonspiels this season and hold a record of 27-11.

The event had a purse of $11,200.

On the women's side at the Stroud Sleeman Cashspiel, Waterloo's Team Isabelle Ladouceur topped Sudbury's Team Krysta Burns in the final, 7-1, for their second win of the season.

In other results, Team Shinya Abe won the men's Driving Force Decks International Abbotsford Cashspiel while Team Kristen Ryan did the same on the women's side.

Nova Scotia women's curling champion Christina Black and her rink from Halifax defeated Tanya Hilliard in the New Scotland Clothing Women's Cashspiel and Owen Purcell captured the men's title.

Norway's Team Magnus Ramsfjell won the Curling Masters Champery.

Jones, Laing win Mixed Doubles event

The husband and wife duo of Brent Laing and Jennifer Jones took a break from their busy four-person teams to compete together at the Goldline Valleyfield Mixed Doubles event near Montreal.

Jones and Laing went 6-0 over the short three-day event, capping the weekend off with an 8-2 rout of Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin in the final.