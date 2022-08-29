The college football season has arrived.

While we have already passed the soft launch with Week Zero, there’s a lot to be excited about as we turn our attention to the NCAA football futures at FanDuel.

Keep in mind, when it comes to NCAA futures, conference championships and bowl games DO NOT count towards win totals at FanDuel. All that matters is the regular season schedule.

Here are some win total bets I like at FanDuel for the 2022 season.



Ohio State Buckeyes – Over 11 wins (-130) at FanDuel

This Ohio State team is simply loaded.

They may have the best one-two punch in the country in C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and they’ve improved on the defensive side, which is just scary.

Based on this number, Ohio State will have to go undefeated in the regular season for the over to cash. There is a real chance they will be double-digit favourites in every game this season. While it is rare to see a full number without a decimal point on a win total, that is the case here, which gives you the option for the push should they lose one game.

The only way you are losing this pick is if the Buckeyes lose two games this season, and with their talent level and non-conference schedule this seems very unlikely, barring a few major injuries.

Ohio State Projected Wins:

vs. Notre Dame (W)

vs. Arkansas State (W)

vs. Toledo (W)

vs. Wisconsin (W)

vs. Rutgers (W)

@ Michigan State (W)

vs. Iowa (W)

@ Penn State (W)

@ Northwestern (W)

vs. Indiana (W)

vs. Maryland (W)

vs. Michigan (W)

Projected Wins: 12



Utah Utes – Over 8.5 (-170) at FanDuel

Utah really came on strong last season, winning six of its last seven games, with the lone loss against Ohio State in thrilling back and forth Rose Bowl.

The Utes return QB Cameron Rising, who really excelled late in the season, and their leading rusher as well in Tavion Thomas.

They have a tough game out of the gate travelling to Florida, but even with a loss there is still a good path to nine wins.

Outside of USC, this is down year for the PAC-12 and they get the Trojans at home. The other non-conference games outside of Florida should be easy wins as well.

This is a dark horse playoff team in my opinion and will pay the juice to take the over here.

Utah Projected Wins:

@ Florida (W)

vs. Southern Utah (W)

vs. San Diego State (W)

@ Arizona State. (W)

vs. Oregon State (W)

@ UCLA (W)

vs. USC (L)

@ Washington State (W)

vs. Arizona (W)

vs. Stanford (W)

@ Oregon (L)

@ Colorado (W)

Projected wins: 10