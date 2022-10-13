10h ago
Tiger-Cats LB Lawrence to return to lineup
Linebacker Simoni Lawrence is slated to make his return to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' lineup when they take on the Calgary Stampeders on Friday Night Football, according to the Ticats' depth chart.
TSN.ca Staff
Here's how we'll lineup tomorrow 🆚 @calstampeders #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/rJUW8A8ASH— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) October 13, 2022
The 33-year-old has been sidelined since Week 10 after he was placed on the six-game injured list with a knee injury. Lawrence was also held out in Weeks 5 through 8 with an earlier injury.
A native of Upper Darby, Penn., Lawrence has played in six games this season, tallying 27 tackles. The five-time East Division All-Star and thee-time CFL All-Star has spent the past nine seasons (2013-2022) with the Tiger-Cats since the franchise acquired him from Edmonton along with now-Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and Greg Wojt in 2013.