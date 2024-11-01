First overall pick Sarah Fillier has signed a one-year contract with the New York Sirens for the 2024-25 PWHL season.

“Playing in the PWHL will be a dream come true, and I cannot wait to make New York my home,” said Fillier. “I am excited to get on the ice with my teammates in front of the best fans in the league. I want to help elevate women’s sport to new heights and make girls across the world realize their dreams of playing professional hockey are within reach.”

The 24-year-old Canadian is coming off a four-year run with Princeton University, capping her college career with 30 goals and 13 assists over 29 games last season. Filler tallied 194 points in 120 games during her four years at Princeton, the most by any player since 1995.

Fillier has also been a major part of the Canadian women's national team, scoring 20 goals and 11 assists over 28 total games with the senior team. She helped Canada win gold at the 2022 Olympics as well as the 2021, 2022 and 2024 Women's World Championships.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Sarah Fillier to the New York Sirens family,” said Sirens general manager Pascal Daoust. “When Sarah steps on the ice, she brings an energy that ignites both her teammates and fans alike. Her game combines passion, excitement, growth, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Here’s to an exciting new chapter with Sarah Fillier, ready to elevate the game and inspire those around her with the Sirens!”

In last year's inaugural PHWL season, New York finished in last-place in the six team league with just nine wins in 24 games

The Sirens kick of their 2024-25 season on Dec. 1 against the Minnesota Frost.,