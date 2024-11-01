After a fifth-place finish at the 2024 World Juniors, Canada is looking to get back on track at home this year in Ottawa.

And with selection camp just over a month away, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has put together his first edition of a 23-player roster he believes has a shot at getting Team Canada back on top of the podium.

Up front, Button’s 13 forwards features seven first-round picks, two 2025 draft-eligible forwards and phenom Gavin McKenna.

Button highlights two returning forwards, Toronto Maple Leafs first-rounder Easton Cowan and Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager, to play big roles for Canada this time around.

Cowan played a small role last year for Canada but had a massive season with the OHL’s London Knights, scoring 34 goals with 96 points in 54 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he had 34 points in 18 games, helping London to an OHL championship and earning most outstanding player and playoff MVP honours.

“You come back, and you know you’re a top player,” said Button of Cowan. “You’re not trying to be a top player, you already know. He, to me, is instrumental, a front-line key player for this team.”

Yager had a point-per-game showing at last year’s tournament, but Button expects the 19-year-old to be Canada’s top centre. After an off-season trade that sent his NHL rights from Pittsburgh to Winnipeg, Yager is back for a fifth WHL season with Moose Jaw as the captain.

“Brayden Yager is that well-rounded, two-way player who very well may be captain,” said Button.

Porter Martone and Gavin McKenna are the youngest forwards on his roster, but Button says their place on this year’s team is well-earned. He projects them to play together after showing a lot of chemistry for the gold medal-winning Canadian squad at the U18s.

Martone is eligible for the 2025 draft while McKenna is the only player on Button's roster eligible for the 2026 draft as a late 2007 birthday.

“He’s one of the best players outside the NHL. Full stop,” said Button of McKenna. “Not just in Canada, but of any player drafted or otherwise. Look at what he does wherever and whenever he plays. He’s a dominant player.”

On the blueline, Button has the lone returning defenceman from last year in Oliver Bonk playing big minutes for Canada. Since being selected 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023, Bonk has continued to thrive in London, scoring 24 goals and 67 points last season before adding 16 points in the playoffs.

When selecting the defence, Button put an emphasis on players who are outstanding skaters and good with the puck.

“You need players that can play in different spots,” said Button. “You need offence, 5-on-5 play, penalty killers and power play guys.

“Oliver Bonk has played in the bumper spot on the power play. So, you’ve got a versatile player there. He’s a great penalty killer, so as a top-pair defenceman, Oliver is going to be your go-to guy. I don’t think there’s any question.”

In net, Scott Ratzlaff was the third-string goaltender last year and didn’t see any playing time. But Button highlights Carter George’s impressive resume with Canada, and the play of draft-eligible Joshua Ravensbergen with the Prince George Cougars, as reasons they could see ice time in December.

George previously backstopped Canada to gold at the U18s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup. At the U18s, he won best goaltender and was named to the All-Star team. In the OHL with Owen Sound, he was named to the All-Rookie Team last season.

“He saved their asses at the Hlinka Gretzky. He saved their asses at the U18s,” said Button. “Carter George is outstanding.

“Now, that being said, Joshua Ravensbergen is really good. And Scott Ratzlaff saved their asses at the Hlinka Gretzky the year before and was a backup here last year. I just think that they have a trio of goaltenders that are steady and even.”

Players that just missed the cut for Button include 2024 first-round picks Beckett Sennecke, Cayden Lindstrom and Jett Luchanko, noting that Lindstrom has yet to play this season due to injury. High-scoring forwards Riley Heidt and Andrew Cristall also missed the cut, as did 2025 draft-eligible Michael Misa.

“The overall depth of skill, size and will, and really well-rounded players, puts them in a formidable position where they can dictate the game in so many different ways,” said Button of his roster. “I think that that’s a real hallmark of this team.”