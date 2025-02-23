HINZENBACH - Canada's Abigail Strate won bronze on Sunday for her first World Cup ski jumping medal of the season.

Strate, from Calgary, scored 226.6 points over two jumps on the normal-size hill. She covered a distance of 86.5 metres on her first jump and 87.5 metres on her second.

"I decided I was going to go for it," she said. "It either works or it doesn’t. In a top sport like this the margin is so small, you can’t be half in."

Slovenia’s Nika Prevc won gold with 244.0 points and Germany’s Selina Freitag took silver (241.5).

It was Strate's sixth career World Cup medal.

Calgary's Nicole Maurer was 16th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.