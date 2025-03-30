ENGADIN, SWITZERLAND - Canada's Cassie Sharpe is back on the podium at the freeski halfpipe world championship.

Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., edged out teammate Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont., to earn bronze on Sunday.

Great Britain's Zoe Atkin won gold and China's Fanghui Li took silver.

The 32-year-old Sharpe won Olympic halfpipe gold in 2018 and silver in 2022 but took a two-season break following the birth of her daughter in 2023.

She also won silver in the event at worlds in 2015 and 2019.

Sharpe had 88 points to Karker's 86.25 on Sunday.

Dillan Glennie of Courtenay, B.C., was 11th and Calgary's Amy Fraser was 12th.

In the men's halfpipe, Calgary's Brendan MacKay was the top Canadian, finishing seventh.

The same venue hosted the aerials world championship on Sunday where Quebec City's Alexandre Duchaine was just off the podium for the best finish by a Canadian in the men's event.

Marion Thenault of Sherbrooke, Que., was the top Canadian on the women's side, finishing fifth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.