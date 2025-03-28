SAINT MORITZ - Canada's Eliot Grondin won gold in snowboard cross at the world championships Friday.

The Ste-Marie, Que., native topped the podium ahead of France's Loan Bozzolo and Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle.

Austria's Jakob Dusek, the defending champion, finished fourth in the big final after leading for much of the race. He lost ground when Haemmerle — the reigning Olympic champion — made contact with him while attempting to pass, allowing Grondin to take the lead and claim victory

"I had a pretty good start and I was battling with the guys in the pack, and I just decided to stay patient and build speed," Grondin said. "They had a bit of contact, so I think that helped me.

"To share the final, here at the world championship, with those three guys is surreal."

The 23-year-old Grondin has claimed four World Cup medals this season, including two gold, after winning seven races in 2024.

It is his second medal at the worlds following a bronze in 2021 in Idre Fjall, Sweden. Grondin also won that season's world junior title.

Italy's Michela Moioli placed first in the women's competition ahead of Britain's Charlotte Bankes and France's Julia Pereira de Sousa.

Meryeta O'dine of Prince George, B.C., was fourth.

Both Moioli and Charlotte Bankes fell at the line in a close photo finish at the end of the snowboard cross event. A replay showed Maioli’s board crossed a few inches ahead of her British rival’s as they slid over the line on their backs.

The 29-year-old Moioli lay flat back on the snow and appeared to be sobbing as she was warmly embraced by Bankes — who was world champion in 2021.

“I made it. I can’t really believe it that I’m a world champion, it sounds weird to me still,” Moioli said with a laugh.

Moioli, who won Olympic gold in the snowboard cross in 2018, had never triumphed at the freestyle skiing and snowboard world championships in four previous attempts.

The mixed team snowboard cross event will take place on Saturday.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. An earlier version misspelled Grondin's name in the headline.