GUDAURI - India Sherret, of Cranbrook, B.C., won the bronze medal in the World Cup ski cross competition on Friday.

Switzerland's Fanny Smith claimed gold, while Italy's Jole Galli took silver.

It was Sherret's sixth podium finish of the season, and she now leads the World Cup standings with 750 points, ahead of teammate Marielle Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., who has 727.

Thompson, who was first in qualifying, finished 16th.

Courtney Hoffos, from Windermere, B.C., won the small final to place fifth, and Edmonton's Abby McEwen finished seventh.

In the men's competition, Italy's Simone Deromedis won gold, followed by Japan's Ryo Sugai and Sweden's Erik Mobaerg. Toronto's Kevin Drury finished eighth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.