SAINT-CÔME--LINIÈRE, Que. - Canada's Mikael Kingsbury and Maia Schwinghammer won moguls gold Friday night at the FIS Val St. Come Freestyle World Cup.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first in the men's competition with 87.42 points. Canadian teammate Julien Viel of Mont-Saint-Anne, Que., took silver (80.56) and Finland's Olli Penttala earned bronze (78.28).

Schwinghammer, from Saskatoon, won women's gold with 80.07 points, finishing just ahead of American Jaelin Kauf (77.85). American Olivia Giaccio took bronze (77.71).

Kingsbury was coming off back-to-back World Cup victories last weekend in New Hampshire.

Now in his 16th season, he has five gold medals and a silver across seven events during the current campaign.

Dual moguls competitions were scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.