BAKURIANI, Georgia — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury picked up a bronze medal Friday at a World Cup moguls event.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 75.21 points, putting him just behind silver medallist Filip Gravenfors of Sweden (75.85).

Japan's Ikuma Horishima scored 77.11 to win gold.

Kingsbury, who won the world championship title in moguls and dual moguls on the same course in February, picked up his sixth World Cup medal of the season (three gold, three bronze) and 121st of his career.

He will look to add to that in Saturday's dual moguls.

In the women's competition Friday, Jakara Anthony of Australia won gold, followed by Rino Yanagimoto of Japan and Hannah Soar of the United States.

Maia Schwinghammer of Saskatoon was the top Canadian in 11th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.