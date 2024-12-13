Canada's Sherret captures gold at ski cross World Cup, Thompson and Drury win bronze

VAL THORENS, France — Canada's India Sherret raced to her second World Cup gold medal in women's ski cross on Friday.

Sherret, a 28-year-old from Cranbrook, B.C., won all her heats before finishing first in the big final for her sixth career podium.

Germany's Daniela Maier claimed silver and Canada's Marielle Thompson took bronze on a shortened course due to high winds at the French ski resort.

“Super stoked to get the win today, and great to share the podium with Marielle,” Sherret said. “I’ve been chasing Marielle for a long time so it’s special to be on the podium with her. In the finals, I tried to get a good pull out of the start and then just hold off these great racers.

"This is such a nice course, it was disappointing to have to race on the shorter course today but it worked out OK. It may not have been my best work but I held it together and really happy with the result.”

Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt won the small final to place fifth and Edmonton's Abby McEwen finished 12th.

Thompson, last season's Crystal Globe champion as the overall winner, captured gold on Thursday at the opening event of the World Cup ski cross season.

The 32-year-old from Whistler, B.C., now has 69 total podium finishes on the World Cup stage.

On the men’s side, Toronto's Kevin Drury claimed bronze for the second consecutive day. He finished third behind Switzerland's Alex Fiva and Austria's Kevin Kappacher, who tied for first.

Drury earned his 15th podium and won back-to-back medals for the first time since early 2020.

Reece Howden of Chilliwack, B.C., finished in ninth and Kris Mahler of Canmore, Alta., was 10th.

The ski cross circuit continues with races Monday and Tuesday in Arosa, Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.