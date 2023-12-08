IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury picked up his first win of the World Cup season with a gold in men's moguls competition Friday.

Kingsbury, who was third in the season-opening moguls competition last week in Ruka, Finland, won handily with a score of 85.02 points on his final run.

Nick Page of the United States was second with 79.55 points, followed by Sweden's Filip Gravenfors wit 79.53.

The 31-year-old Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has 81 career World Cup victories in 137 starts.

He won three Crystal Globes last year after taking the World Cup moguls, dual moguls and overall freestyle titles.

Louis-David Chalifoux from Quebec City was seventh.

Competition continues saturday with men's and women's dual moguls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.