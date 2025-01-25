WATERVILLE VALLEY - Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury has won back-to-back men’s World Cup events at Waterville Valley Resort.

The 32-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., beat Australia’s Matt Graham with 21 points to 14 in the final to capture gold in dual moguls on Saturday.

Sweden’s Filip Gravenfors took bronze with a win in the small final.

Kingsbury picked up his 94th World Cup victory after also placing first in moguls on Friday. Now in his 16th season, he has four gold medals and a silver across six events during the current campaign.

France's Perrine Laffont won gold in the women's event, beating silver medallist Jaelin Kauf of the United States.

Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva defeated Saskatoon's Maïa Schwinghammer 26 to nine in the small final to take bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.