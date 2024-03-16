VEYSONNAZ, Switzerland — Marielle Thompson led a Canadian sweep of the medals in a women's World Cup ski-cross event Saturday.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., registered the victory. Brittany Phelan, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was second ahead of India Sherret, of Cranbrook, B.C.

It marked the second-ever Canadian sweep of a women's ski-cross World Cup event but first since December 2010.

Edmonton's Carson Cook was seventh in the men's event while Reece Howden of Chilliwack, B.C., was 18th and Ottawa's Jared Schmidt finished 20th.

Thompson earned her fifth win in seven races to extend her lead atop the overall standings with just two races remaining.

"I've ever been part of a podium sweep," Thompson said. "I knew we had some good odds with the three of us in the big final and to share the podium with these two gals is very cool."

Added Phelan: "We are a super strong, competitively deep team . . . that depth lifts the level every day we train and, in every race, because we know that any one of us could be on the podium on any given day."

Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., won the small final to finish fifth in her first race of the season, returning from injury. Edmonton's Abby McEwen was eighth for her fourth top-10 finish of the year.

Toronto's Ali Nullmeyer was seventh in the final women's slalom race of the season. She earned points in 10-of-11 events to finish 11th in the overall standings.

"I'm happy to end the season with another top-10 and already looking forward to next season," Nullmeyer said. "I'm healthy, feeling good about skiing, and grateful for all the support from the team."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.