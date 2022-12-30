Slovakia will be without forward Samuel Honzek for the remainder of the world juniors due to a lower-body injury.

The national team made an injury replacement, placing forward Martin Misiak new on the roster in Honzek’s place.

Honzek was without a point in two games at this year's tournament. He was also without a point in four games at the 2022 tournament this past summer.

The 18-year-old was ranked 22nd in Craig Button's latest 2023 NHL Draft Rankings. He has 17 goals and 43 points in 31 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants this season.

Misiak, also 18, had one assist for Slovakia at the 2022 tournament. He has six assists in 23 games with Nove Zamky Mikron HC in Slovakia this season.

Slovakia can secure their quarter-final spot at the world juniors with a win over Latvia on Friday.