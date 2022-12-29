16m ago
Slovakia F Baco suspended one game for cross-checking
Slovak forward Robert Baco has been suspended one game by the IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championship Disciplinary Panel for cross-checking.
TSN.ca Staff
WJC: United States 3, Slovakia 6
Baco will miss Slovakia's game against Latvia on Friday.
The incident happened in Wednesday's game against the United States with four seconds remaining in regulation.
During a battle for puck possession in the Americans' zone, USA forward Gavin Brindley got the puck. Baco skated towards Brindley and cross-checked him in the neck area. Brindley fell to the ice and Baco held him down with his knee until the referees stepped. Baco was given a major penalty for cross-checking.
Slovakia went on to win the game 6-3 while the Americans bounced back with a 5-1 victory over Switzerland on Thursday.