Slovak forward Robert Baco has been suspended one game by the IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championship Disciplinary Panel for cross-checking.

Baco will miss Slovakia's game against Latvia on Friday.

The incident happened in Wednesday's game against the United States with four seconds remaining in regulation.

During a battle for puck possession in the Americans' zone, USA forward Gavin Brindley got the puck. Baco skated towards Brindley and cross-checked him in the neck area. Brindley fell to the ice and Baco held him down with his knee until the referees stepped. Baco was given a major penalty for cross-checking.

Slovakia went on to win the game 6-3 while the Americans bounced back with a 5-1 victory over Switzerland on Thursday.