Scarborough’s fearsome twosome isn’t going away just yet.

Terquavion Smith and Donovan Williams led the Shooting Stars to a 92-86 win over the Montreal Alliance in the Eastern Conference Play-In Game on Thursday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

The Shooting Stars will advance to face the Ottawa BlackJacks in the conference semifinals on Saturday in Gatineau, Que.

And they must be feeling good about their chances with Smith, who matched a playoff record with seven triples en route to 27 points, and Williams, who had 26 points, on their side.

“They carried us. They carried us offensively. We needed them to score the ball for us,” head coach Mike De Giorgio said. “They did a helluva job getting to the rim and making their shots from the outside.”

Montreal, meanwhile, saw its once-promising season come to a sudden halt.